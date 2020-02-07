2237b4ac-01fc-11e9-8606-02bdac9ecccc-LWF-Logo.jpg

In the aftermath of Thursday’s storms, Greenville County schools were closed on Friday, thus requiring another postponement of the Region 1-5A basketball games at Laurens District High School between the Raiders and the Woodmont Wildcats.

The games, boys and girls, are now scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. The boys’ game will begin at approximately 5:30.

LDHS’s wrestling playoff matches are still scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with Laurens vs. Northwestern and Byrnes vs. Clover. The winners will play in the second round afterwards.