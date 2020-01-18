GREENWOOD – Qua Fortson’s 19 points held the Laurens girls’ basketball team defeat Greenwood, 53-45, on Friday night, but the Greenwood boys returned the favor with a 66-59 decision over the Raiders.
Both Erianna Wardlaw and Kendahl Spearman hit 23 points for the Eagles. Laurens overcame an early 11-3 deficit to take a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders led 30-22 at halftime.
Other Laurens (4-9, 2-4 Region 1-5A) scorers were Cali Heisey (7), Lamoria Allen (4), Sandaja Vance (4), Mikajiah Moore (3), Kenaja Burnside (2) and Hannah Wiles (2).
Dalen Boyles scored 27 points against the Laurens boys (5-11, 1-5), who gave up an 11-4 Greenwood run late in the second quarter after leading 19-18. The rally put the Eagles up 29-23 at half.
Laurens returns home to take on T.L. Hanna on Tuesday.
