The Palmetto Mustangs hit Laurens like a gradual stampede Wednesday in the softball game between the schools. A few started rustling here and there, and by the time it was over, ponies were running everywhere.
A run in the first inning. A run in the second. Two in the third. Three in the fifth. Four in the seventh.
By the time it was over, Palmetto had defeated the Raiders, 11-1.
Doubles did most of the damage. Claire Ellison in the first. Chloe Newton in the second. Addi Johnson cranked a triple in the seventh. It was a different version the same pattern.
Allya Rowe took the loss. Trinity Morris and Rachel Delio each had two hits. As a team, the Raiders had eight.
Ellison, Newton and Abbey Williams each had four hits for the Mustangs, who totaled 16.
In Clinton, Whitmire got the best of the Red Devils, avenging a weekend defeat by winning 7-5.
The Wolverines opened with four runs in the first inning on a double, a single and a Clinton error. The visitors added another run in the second and led 7-0 by the time Clinton batted in the bottom of the fourth.
Clinton wound up outhitting Whitmire 11-8, but the Red Devils were too far behind when the bats awakened.
Maddi Wood, Nigeria Johnson and Mac Taylor drove in the runs as the Red Devils scored four times in the final three innings. Wood homered, and Anna Grace Cross and Grayson Taylor joined her with two hits each.
Kate Marshall took the loss.
