The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Touchdown Club will kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, August 26 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
The Laurens County high school football coaches, including Daryl Smith, Corey Fountain and Todd Kirk, will be the speakers at the first meeting.
The schedule for the remainder of the season will be:
September 9 – Kevin Kelley, head coach at Presbyterian College
September 23 - Al Richard, former CHS and Clemson standout
October 7 - Coach Keith Richardson and recognition of Laurens County Legends
October 21 – Jeff Farrington, head coach at North Greenville University
November 4 - Chris Burgin, South Carolina SportsTalk
November 18 - Woody McCorvey, Associate AD of Football Administration at Clemson and Charles Waddell, Special Assistant to the AD at USC
All regular Touchdown Club meetings are on Thursdays at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
The annual banquet will be held on Wednesday, December 8 and catered by Lee’s BBQ. The speaker will be Derrick Moore, Executive Director of Character and Player Development at USC.
For more information about the Touchdown Club, contact Marlene Owings at 864-833-2716 or mowings@laurenscounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.