The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl made history today—selecting South Carolina’s top high school football players for this year’s all-star game, to be played on December 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. 

Laurens senior Zy Todd and Clinton senior Peyton Pitts were named to the North squad. 

“For the first time in its history, the best 88 players in the state will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl,” game director Scott Earley said. “The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association are excited to witness these future collegiate stars in action. We believe, as always, that stars shine brighter at the beach.”

With the Touchstone Energy Bowl serving as the only fully sanctioned all-star game for the state’s high school seniors, it left the two respective staffs with high-caliber talent from every pocket of the state. There were two criteria for selection—that every region in each classification had to be represented and that a maximum of two players from each high school team could be selected.

Even with those mandates, the sky is the limit in 2021 for North coach Wayne Farmer of Calhoun County and Hanahan’s Art Craig, who will coach the South squad. The game is filled with players who’ve verbally committed to colleges around the country, including several to SEC and ACC programs.

The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, December 6, with players slated to join them the next day. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation, film work and off-site activities before Saturday’s game.

Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $15. After Nov. 26 and at the stadium, tickets will cost $20 each. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2021 Mr. Football award.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly the North-South Game, was first played in 1948, with last year’s cancellation being the only gap in its 73-year history. South Carolina's electric cooperatives joined forces as the title sponsor in 2013.

2021Touchstone Energy Bowl North Roster

No. 

Position

Name

High School

2

DB

Russell Brunson

Calhoun County

3

DB

Anthony Walls

Lewisville

4

WR

Jerrick Foster

Nation Ford

5

WR

DJ Black

Chapman

6

WR

Mathias Dial

Woodruff

7

WR

Aalijah Kelly

Greenville

8

LB

Dumkele Idehen

Indian Land

9

H/WR

Josh Sapp

Greenville

10

ATH

Darius Bowser 

Clover

11

QB

Will Mattison

Northwestern

12

RB

Tyler Smith

Gaffney

14

H/WR

Brooks Johnson

Nation Ford

15

ATH

Zan Dunham

Chester

17

QB

Trent Pearman

D.W. Daniel

20

LB

Harrison Scott

St. Josephs

21

RB

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

22

LB

Randy "Deuce" Caldwell

Mauldin

23

LB

KT Perry

Westside

24

LB

Nick Emmanwori

Irmo

32

LB

Zy Todd

Laurens

36

RB

TJ Williams

Denmark-Olar

38

DB

Jeadyn Lukus

Mauldin

54

DT

Ky Tayo

Spring Valley

56

OL

John Deal

Emerald

58

OL

Charles Couch

TL Hanna

59

LB

Chandler McMaster

Christ Church

60

OL

Angus Fisher

Powdersville

62

OL

Sawyer Whitman

Gaffney

63

OL

Alec Johnson

Gray Collegiate

64

OL

Ahmarion McCleod

Indian Land

68

DT

Jahiem Lawson

D.W. Daniel

70

DT

Karrington Charles

Lugoff-Elgin

72

OL

Boston Brinkley

Fort Mill

74

OL

Peyton Pitts

Clinton

75

LS

Landon Mitchell

Dixie

76

OL

Houston Curry

Hillcrest

80

DB

Jacobie Henderson

Catawba Ridge

81

DB

Andre Hodge

Catawba Ridge

82

DL

Luke Bracey

Rock Hill

84

H/WR

Hudson Lee

Dorman

88

PK/P

Kanoah Vinesett

Northwestern

92

DT

Micaiah Settles

AC Flora

98

DT

Michael Kennedy

Southside Christian

99

DT

Robby Harrison

Emerald

2021 Touchstone Energy Bowl South Roster

No.

Position

Player Name

High School

2

DB

Kaleb Frost

Cane Bay 

3

DB

Kwantre Harry

Lee Central 

4

DB

Roman Wadford

Timberland 

5

RB

Josh Shaw

Hanahan

6

QB

Ryan Burger

Myrtle Beach

8

WR

Zavier Short

Chapin

9

TE

Avion McBride

West Florence 

10

WR

Carlton Terry, II

Conway 

11

DB

Jamian Risher

Wade Hampton 

12

DB

Tyree Prunes 

CE Murray

14

LB

Caleb Edwards

West Ashley

15

RB

Luke Janack

Carolina Forest

17

QB

Garvin Douglas

May River

20

DB

Jaeon Allen

May River

21

DB

Jaden Kinard 

Dutch Fork 

22

RB

Nemo Squire

Dillon

23

RB

Demetri Simmons

Goose Creek

24

LB

Jaylen Sneed

Hilton Head Island 

32

LB

Demaurion Ginn

South Aiken

36

DB

Jahleel Porter

West Ashley

38

LB

Devron Williams

Strom Thurmond 

50

LB

Tevin Eley

Camden

51

DL

JaMaurion Franklin

Lake City

53

OL

Jayden Johnson

Goose Creek

58

OL

Jesus Gutierrez

Green Sea Floyds 

59

LB

Quincy Bias

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

60

OL

Jacob Ashley

Oceanside

62

OL

Levi Gould

River Bluff 

63

DL

Nick Downing

Ashley Ridge

64

DL

Devin Geddis

Fort Dorchester

67

OL

Chase Sweigart

Chapin

68

K

Drew Stevens

North Augusta

72

DL

Alvin Wilson

Beaufort 

74

OL

Demarco Gadsden

Berkeley High

76

OL

Tre' Croskey

Lakewood

78

OL

Xavier Chaplin

Whale Branch 

80

WR

Skylar King

Brookland Cayce

81

WR

Antonio Williams

Dutch Fork 

82

WR

Kevin Diggs

Chesterfield 

84

TE

Gray Leaphart

Gilbert

88

WR

Adam Randall

Myrtle Beach

92

DL

D.J. Watson

Fort Dorchester

98

DL

Carnell Jones

Summerville

99

DL

Jamori Coard

Crestwood 