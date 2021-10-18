The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl made history today—selecting South Carolina’s top high school football players for this year’s all-star game, to be played on December 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Laurens senior Zy Todd and Clinton senior Peyton Pitts were named to the North squad.
“For the first time in its history, the best 88 players in the state will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl,” game director Scott Earley said. “The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association are excited to witness these future collegiate stars in action. We believe, as always, that stars shine brighter at the beach.”
With the Touchstone Energy Bowl serving as the only fully sanctioned all-star game for the state’s high school seniors, it left the two respective staffs with high-caliber talent from every pocket of the state. There were two criteria for selection—that every region in each classification had to be represented and that a maximum of two players from each high school team could be selected.
Even with those mandates, the sky is the limit in 2021 for North coach Wayne Farmer of Calhoun County and Hanahan’s Art Craig, who will coach the South squad. The game is filled with players who’ve verbally committed to colleges around the country, including several to SEC and ACC programs.
The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, December 6, with players slated to join them the next day. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation, film work and off-site activities before Saturday’s game.
Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $15. After Nov. 26 and at the stadium, tickets will cost $20 each. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2021 Mr. Football award.
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly the North-South Game, was first played in 1948, with last year’s cancellation being the only gap in its 73-year history. South Carolina's electric cooperatives joined forces as the title sponsor in 2013.
2021Touchstone Energy Bowl North Roster
No.
Position
Name
High School
2
DB
Russell Brunson
Calhoun County
3
DB
Anthony Walls
Lewisville
4
WR
Jerrick Foster
Nation Ford
5
WR
DJ Black
Chapman
6
WR
Mathias Dial
Woodruff
7
WR
Aalijah Kelly
Greenville
8
LB
Dumkele Idehen
Indian Land
9
H/WR
Josh Sapp
Greenville
10
ATH
Darius Bowser
Clover
11
QB
Will Mattison
Northwestern
12
RB
Tyler Smith
Gaffney
14
H/WR
Brooks Johnson
Nation Ford
15
ATH
Zan Dunham
Chester
17
QB
Trent Pearman
D.W. Daniel
20
LB
Harrison Scott
St. Josephs
21
RB
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
22
LB
Randy "Deuce" Caldwell
Mauldin
23
LB
KT Perry
Westside
24
LB
Nick Emmanwori
Irmo
32
LB
Zy Todd
Laurens
36
RB
TJ Williams
Denmark-Olar
38
DB
Jeadyn Lukus
Mauldin
54
DT
Ky Tayo
Spring Valley
56
OL
John Deal
Emerald
58
OL
Charles Couch
TL Hanna
59
LB
Chandler McMaster
Christ Church
60
OL
Angus Fisher
Powdersville
62
OL
Sawyer Whitman
Gaffney
63
OL
Alec Johnson
Gray Collegiate
64
OL
Ahmarion McCleod
Indian Land
68
DT
Jahiem Lawson
D.W. Daniel
70
DT
Karrington Charles
Lugoff-Elgin
72
OL
Boston Brinkley
Fort Mill
74
OL
Peyton Pitts
Clinton
75
LS
Landon Mitchell
Dixie
76
OL
Houston Curry
Hillcrest
80
DB
Jacobie Henderson
Catawba Ridge
81
DB
Andre Hodge
Catawba Ridge
82
DL
Luke Bracey
Rock Hill
84
H/WR
Hudson Lee
Dorman
88
PK/P
Kanoah Vinesett
Northwestern
92
DT
Micaiah Settles
AC Flora
98
DT
Michael Kennedy
Southside Christian
99
DT
Robby Harrison
Emerald
2021 Touchstone Energy Bowl South Roster
No.
Position
Player Name
High School
2
DB
Kaleb Frost
Cane Bay
3
DB
Kwantre Harry
Lee Central
4
DB
Roman Wadford
Timberland
5
RB
Josh Shaw
Hanahan
6
QB
Ryan Burger
Myrtle Beach
8
WR
Zavier Short
Chapin
9
TE
Avion McBride
West Florence
10
WR
Carlton Terry, II
Conway
11
DB
Jamian Risher
Wade Hampton
12
DB
Tyree Prunes
CE Murray
14
LB
Caleb Edwards
West Ashley
15
RB
Luke Janack
Carolina Forest
17
QB
Garvin Douglas
May River
20
DB
Jaeon Allen
May River
21
DB
Jaden Kinard
Dutch Fork
22
RB
Nemo Squire
Dillon
23
RB
Demetri Simmons
Goose Creek
24
LB
Jaylen Sneed
Hilton Head Island
32
LB
Demaurion Ginn
South Aiken
36
DB
Jahleel Porter
West Ashley
38
LB
Devron Williams
Strom Thurmond
50
LB
Tevin Eley
Camden
51
DL
JaMaurion Franklin
Lake City
53
OL
Jayden Johnson
Goose Creek
58
OL
Jesus Gutierrez
Green Sea Floyds
59
LB
Quincy Bias
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
60
OL
Jacob Ashley
Oceanside
62
OL
Levi Gould
River Bluff
63
DL
Nick Downing
Ashley Ridge
64
DL
Devin Geddis
Fort Dorchester
67
OL
Chase Sweigart
Chapin
68
K
Drew Stevens
North Augusta
72
DL
Alvin Wilson
Beaufort
74
OL
Demarco Gadsden
Berkeley High
76
OL
Tre' Croskey
Lakewood
78
OL
Xavier Chaplin
Whale Branch
80
WR
Skylar King
Brookland Cayce
81
WR
Antonio Williams
Dutch Fork
82
WR
Kevin Diggs
Chesterfield
84
TE
Gray Leaphart
Gilbert
88
WR
Adam Randall
Myrtle Beach
92
DL
D.J. Watson
Fort Dorchester
98
DL
Carnell Jones
Summerville
99
DL
Jamori Coard
Crestwood
