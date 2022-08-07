The Laurens County Shrine Club and the Laurens County Speedway will host the annual Shrine Race on Saturday, August 20 at the Speedway.
Each year the Shrine Race is the largest fundraiser in Laurens County for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. This race will be the 41st annual event and has raised over $1 million of support. In 2021, the Laurens County Shrine Club donated over $100,000 to the Greenville Shriners’ Hospital.
The pit gates open at 4:00 pm and the grand stand gates open at 5:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:30 pm. General admission is $20 and $35 for the pits. All proceeds will go to benefit Shriners' Hospitals.
The Laurens County Shrine Club is a 501(C)10 charitable organization and is a unit of the Hejaz Shrine Temple and part of Shriners International. Shriners International supports Shriners Hospitals for Children®, a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals.
Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
If you are interested in making a donation or becoming a sponsor for the event please contact Randy Hillmann, Laurens County Shrine Club President.
