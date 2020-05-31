Thunder Bomber:
“The Beard” is back as Dylan Chappell finds light at the end of the tunnel to score his first Thunder Bomber win since August of 2019. With a stacked field of Thunder Bombers in tow, Chappell showcased speed throughout the night, starting with his heat win to earn a front row starting spot. Chappell, who has faced engine troubles in 2020 smoked heavily in his heat, but never slowed. “The Beard” would storm to the lead on lap one gaining a huge run off of turn two to overtake pole sitter Brian Lambert. A flurry of yellows would ensue with Chappell continuing to hold off a fierce duo of Reid Neaderhiser and Casey Lawson. As laps clicked off, Chappell would pull away from the field with Neaderhiser finishing second by fending off last weeks winner Casey Lawson. Ed Hodges and Dan Lawson would round out the top five.
602 Crate:
Austin Mintz dominates as 602's show up to play. A field of heavy hitting 602 crate late models lined up at the Darlington of Dirt Saturday evening, with a hefty 14-car line up. Mintz would set the fast lap in qualifying with a time of 15.365. Once the green flag dropped, Mintz never looked back, leading the race from flag to flag. Brad Rachels would win a race long battle for second over Michael Smith, with Jacob Brown coming home fourth. Keaton Smith would slip into fifth place as lapped traffic would create calamity on the final lap causing Chris Patterson and Colt Smith to make contact ending their night.
Stock-4:
Aaron Summitt reaches the peak of the Stock Four division with dominant win over Ray Storay and Phillip Wilson. Summitt started the night by snagging the pole through winning his heat race, and continued to pace the field throughout the night. With a string of cautions in the opening laps, Storay would climb into second and begin chasing Summitt for the lead. Storay would eventually stall and begin to defend his runner up spot to Phillip Wilson, who would have to settle for third on the night.
Front Wheel Drive:
Travis Jamieson returns to victory lane in fashion, dominating the front wheel drive main event. Jamieson who finished second last week in a side by side finish with Jason Lambert, would snag his third victory at the Darlington of Dirt in four weeks. Lambert would take a scary ride early in the main event as his car would ride the wall through turn two. As Jamieson pulled away, Robert Spencer would settle into second on the night with a fierce battle between Justin Harris and Cody Paige for third. Paige would slip back after contact with Wayne Taylor, handing Harris a podium position.
Limited Late Model:
The double deuce of Nick Deitz reigns supreme over the limited late models, as Tony Quarles finishes second and Dillon Brown rounds out the top three. Deitz would power past Quarles on the opening lap and took a dominant lead early. Quarles would have his opportunity with a mid-race restart, but couldn't keep pace with Deitz. A tough battle for third would commence as Brown would work on Deano Long for third in the closing laps, and cleared Long with under five laps to go.
