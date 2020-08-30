602 Crate:
Tucker turns up the heat, takes yet another win at the Darlington of Dirt! Rod Tucker, who has been on a role since an early summer break, has continued to park his Scooby Doo No.83 ride in victory lane. “Mr. Doo” started on the outside of the front row & rocket shipped to the lead on lap one. Fighting through a couple early race restarts, Tucker continued to find his footing on the high side. Colby Cannon inched closer in the early stages of the race, but could never find enough momentum to give Tucker a run for the lead. After a handful of yellows, the field would take the green for a green, white, checkered finish, which saw Tucker scamper away as Cannon had a fierce battle for second with Chris Patterson. Patterson carried major speed into turn one on the final lap & nearly had a nose on Cannon, but couldn't make the pass.
Monster Mini:
Teal seals the deal, Roundboy Racing back in victory lane! As the green flag flew on the Monster Mini's Saturday night, contact was a plenty. Leaders Larry Teal & Wayne Summers made contact taking the green flag, which allowed Teal to clear heading into turn one. The battle for the lead ended quickly with Teal pulling out to a huge lead, but the runner up spot was a different story. A three car battle maintained itself most of the night for the second position, with Phillip Wilson, Wayne Summer & Dusty Eaves taking shots at each other. Wilson was able to clear the battle around the halfway mark & set his sights on Teal. Wilson continued to inch closer, but couldn't get there in time to hassle Teal for the lead. Wayne Summers managed to hold off Eaves for the third position, but not without a worn out bumper. Teal continues to grow his point lead in the closing months of the season.
Thunder Bomber:
Reid “Need for Speed” Neaderhiser finds redemption & victory lane! As the summer enters its final chapter the battle for a track championship heats up. After a rough few weeks at the track Neaderhiser's points lead over Dylan Chappell had shrunk by more than half in the month of August. Neaderhiser would start the night with a great draw putting him on the front row for his heat, in which he never looked back. Storm Harsey who has faced many mechanical bugs all season long would start outside front row. Storm would run into troubles early, which mired him in the back of the field most of the night. Up front, Neaderhiser built a sizable lead. Dylan Chappell, who was looking to end a four race second place streak, battled for the third spot in the opening laps before have a suspension failure that put an end to his night. The final restart of the night would come with 7 laps to go, which saw Neaderhiser once again jump to the lead, while second place Clay Crowder came under attack by Troy “The Sandman” Bagwell. Crowder went high with just a few laps to go, opening the door for Sandman, who eventually took the spot. Neaderhiser stops the bleeding in the points standings by snagging his first win since early summer. Bagwell comes home second, with Crowder settling for third.
Southeastern Open Wheel Modifieds
Garver shows up & shows out on his way to victory lane! The Southeastern Open Wheel Modifieds made their first ever trip to the Darlington of Dirt on Saturday night, and what a show it was! Jason Garver and Jeff Robinson were the class of field from the starting bell. Both would set fast times & start on the front row for the feature event. As the green flag flew, Robinson would jump to the lead into turn one and maintain a small lead until the first caution of the night flew as Don Hollis went for a spin in turn two. As soon as the field went back green, another yellow would fly two laps later when Knuckles Shurling also took an early spill in the main event. As the field finally settled in under green, Garver and Robinson battled hard for the top spot. Both flew into turn three side by side, with Garver getting a slight advantage on the inside. Garver would slide up the track by half a lane, creating contact with Robinson. Garver would clear, but not without clear damage to the right side. Robinson would spin a lap later, sending himself to the rear. Garver would lead the remainder of the main event keeping his pre-race promise true, as he told track announcer Gray Sutherland “I don't come to run second”.
Limited Late Model:
Timms hangs on by his chinny chin chin! The always fast Larry Timms showed up for business in his limited late model. Timms would lay down a quick 14.476 to clinch the pole for the feature. As the field went green, Timms would set sail for the first half of the night. The battle for second cranked up as Nick Deitz attempted to hold off “The Natural” Bryson Harper. At one point the battle for second became a three man race with LCS legend Frank Coates joining the mix as well. Deitz & Harper would eventually separate themselves, with Harper finding a groove on the outside and finessing his way around Deitz for the runner up spot. Timms had maintained a healthy lead, but slowly noticed the youngster of Harper reeling him in. Just past the half way mark, Harper had caught Timms for the top spot & waited for his chance to pass. Coming through turn three Harper found the outside lane, but ran out of real estate down the front stretch. Harper would make contact with the wall, which would put an end to his night. Harper, while out of the race, put on a very memorable show for the fans as he nearly caught and passed an LCS legend. Once the green flag flew, Timms would once again grow a hefty lead. Timms scored yet another win on the 2020 season, with Nick Deitz finishing second and Frank Coates coming home third.
Front Wheel Drive:
Travis Jamieson does what he does best... WIN! With a stacked front wheel drive field, the favorites on the night included Travis Jamieson, Justin Harris, Robert Spencer and more. Spencer and Jamieson would win their heat races to create the front row for the main event. Once the field went green, issues would arise early, with both Justin Harris & Wayne Taylor having race ending issues on the opening lap. Harris got high in turn two & made heavy contact, coming to a stop on the back stretch. Summers faced issues in turn one, where the car stalled. During the opening lap of racing, Jamieson took the lead and would once again bring the field back to green flag conditions. Loose wheels were a theme of the night for the front wheel drives as both Trandon Siebert & Andrew Smith lost wheels over the course of the event. The final restart of the night would come with 5 laps to go, in which Jamieson bolted to the lead once again. Travis Jamieson keeps his race winning streak alive, with Spencer finishing second after holding a hard charging Jake Barnett who finished third.
