Thunder Bomber:
"Super-Fly” is super fast! James “Super-Fly” Hudson takes home a long awaited victory at the Darlington of Dirt! Hudson started the night off fast by winning his heat race & never looked back. After a close second place result last weekend, Dylan Chappell trailed Hudson all night long, but couldn't get a good enough run off of turn two to challenge for the lead. The points battle continues to close as Chappell finished one spot higher than points leader Reid Neaderhiser (third). Neadershiser held a podium position after holding off a hungry Dan Lawson. Lawson finished fourth & Josh Wilson continued to show speed as he would bring home another top five finish, coming home fifth.
Monster Mini:
“The Round Boy” Larry Teal rounds out the night in victory lane! The Monster Mini division showed out once again, with a cast of characters near the front of the field! Dusty Eaves & Alex Woodard showed great speed in their heat races, which landed them both on the front row for the main event. Eaves had big issues early, as Woodard scooted to the lead on the opening lap. Eaves would have a flat, which would mire him back in traffic for the remainder of the night. After a few spills & spins, the field would go back under green as Larry Teal would pull alongside Woodard & take the lead nearing the halfway point. Teal never flinched & took home yet another victory at Laurens County Speedway in the 2020 season! Woodard maintained second & Scott Nelson came home third!
Front Wheel Drive:
Travis Jamieson comes back... HOME to victory lane! Win leader Travis Jamieson got back to winning form after a few weeks away from the Darlington of Dirt. The night kicked off with a fast Robert Spencer landing the pole for the main event through his heat race, with Jamieson starting outside. A major crash broke out on lap one of the main event as multiple cars tangled off of turn two. A few yellows later, the field finally settled in with Jamieson flying past Spencer for the lead. Jamieson would continue to find clean dirt restart after restart, and once again took home the checkered flag! Spencer came home second, with a hard charging Danny Anthony rounding out the top three.
Carolina Sprint Tour:
The Carolina Sprint Tour sponsored by TriboDyn Lubricants rolled into town Saturday night! As always, the sprint cars didn't disappoint, as a fast field lined up to take the green flag for the main event! Frank Peters & Jeff Oliver won their respective heat races to land on the front row for the feature, and they didn't disappoint. Oliver rocketed to the lead early & maintained his position for the remainder of the night. Sparks flew in the closing laps of the race, as Sean Vardell made a huge move on the outside of Neal Mclain through turns one & two, which saw Vardell make contact with the outside wall, ride the wall temporarily, then barrel roll down the backstretch. Vardell walked away from the scary ride, and racing got back underway. Oliver once again separated himself from the pack and took home a big win at the Darlington of Dirt! Neal Mclain finished second, with Mike Sellers bringing home a quiet third place result.
602 Crate:
Tucker beats those meddling kids again, as Rod Tucker goes back-to-back in the 602 Crate division! The Scooby Doo machine was on rails once again, as Tucker nearly broke his own track record from the week prior by running a 15.23 in qualifying. Tucker landed the pole, and eyed yet another victory at Laurens County Speedway. As the green flag flew, Colt Smith made a bold move heading into turn one, and pulled alongside Tucker for the lead. Tucker fended Smith off into turn three, and set sail for the night. As the lone yellow of the night fell, Tucker once again paced the field. Tucker would lead flag to flag to take the victory, with Colt Smith coming home second and Larry Teal finishing third as he continues to gain seat time in his 602 Crate.
Limited Late Model:
Deitz, eats... the competition! Nick Deitz set the fast time in qualifying with a 14.837, which catapulted him to the lead early, middle and late. Austin Watkins, who showcased great speed, couldn't get close enough to challenge Deitz for the win, but maintained his solid night with a second place finish. Charlie Walker continued to look under Watkins most of the night, but couldn't find enough speed to move up from the third position. Matt Dean finished fourth, and youngster Landen Zakalowski rounded out the top five after an early spin on the night.
