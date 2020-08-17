Thunder Bomber:
Casey Lawson finds the pay window after post-race inspection! The thunder bomber division came stacked as always, with 17 cars signing in to begin the night. Brandon Satterfield would kick-off the night fast, winning his heat race joining last week's winner James “Superfly” Hudson on the front row. Early restarts saw many fan favorites face issues early, as Tinker Roberts & Dan Lawson both spin on the opening lap of the feature. When racing finally commenced, action could easily be found at the front of the pack. James Hudson continued to pester Satterfield for the lead, until a mid-race restart saw Hudson go spinning off the front bumper of Casey Lawson coming off of turn two. Satterfield would be first to cross the stripe at the end of the main event, but failed tech inspection on the bottom end following a protest by eventual winner Casey Lawson. Dylan Chappell finished second for the third week in a row, but closed the points battle as point leader Reid Neadershiser had a rough night finding track position & came home seventh on the night. Chris Patterson would round out the top three after a hard battle with Chappell most of the night.
Monster Mini:
Scott “Porkchop” Pulley grills the competition as Monster Mini's put on a show for the ages! The Monster Mini Stock Four division held no prisoners Saturday night, with close quarters & close racing throughout the main event. Matt Gilbert piloted his 117 ride to the pole for the night, but found many heavy hitters near the front. As the green flag flew on the main event, Gilbert got high into turn one, collecting Wayne Summers in the process, which led to a log jam in turn two. Multiple cars found damage, including points contenders Larry Teal & Phillip Wilson. Pulley found himself sitting second after the madness that was lap one. With Pulley leading, the best battle on track came behind him as Gilbert continued to attack Rod Tucker for the second position. Soon, the battle for the top spot became a three car battle, as both Gilbert & Tucker reeled in Pulley quickly. Tucker would end up nipping the bumper of Gilbert, sending the 117 to the rear. With multiple cautions flying as the race progressed, the battle of front continued to grow, with up to four cars racing within a tenth of a second of each other. After one final caution on the night, Pulley took the green flag with 2 laps to go & never looked back. The battle for second became a cage match as Gilbert, who had worked his way from the back, made contact with Rod Tucker & Phillip Wilson, which saw all three cars get hooked together. With Gilber, Tucker & Wilson stuck together, Larry Teal snuck by to steal second place, with TJ Teal following in third. Tucker would come home fourth, Wilson fifth, Gilbert sixth.
Front Wheel Drive:
Travis Jamieson scores emotional victory, going back-to-back at the Darlington of Dirt. Jameison, who won his heat race to earn the pole for the feature, would quickly clear for the lead in turn one, as second place starter Darrien Norwood got high in turn one jamming up the field. Robert Spencer would have issues on the opening lap, bringing out the first yellow of the night. As the green flag flew once again, the yellow showed up as well. Norwood would get pancaked into the outside wall and eventually came sliding in front of the field, bringing out another caution period. Once racing went clean & green, Jamieson faced pressure from Wayne Taylor, but never gave way. Jamieson wins his second race in as many weeks, once again mentioning the late Madison Craven who passed away in a car accident last week. Jamieson helped lead a memorial lap earlier in the night before landing back in victory lane.
602 Crate:
Number 1 finishes number one, as Brad Rachels scores first win of 2020 season! Rachels, who has battled mechanical issues all season, finally had the stars align, as he scored the pole via a win in his heat race. Rod Tucker, who has seemed unbeatable over the last month, would start to his outside. Rachels & Tucker had an intense battle early, as Tucker used the outside line to pull side by side with Rachels, but saw his night come to an end as he slipped in turn two, pounding the wall and ending his night. Colt Smith would jump to second after Tucker's misfortune, but could never catch Rachels downt he stretch. Brad Rachels scored a big win for his team, with Colt Smith strolling home in second. Keaton Smith held on to third, as Colby Cannon dove under him in turn three, and spun as a result.
Limited Late Model:
The clock strikes again... it's Timms time once again, as Larry Timms finds yet another victory at the Darlington of Dirt. Timms showed speed early on by running a 15.192 in qualifying, but wasn't alone, as Nick Deitz yanked the top spot away by running a 15.042 in the session. Deitz may have won the battle, but Timms would win the war, as Larry Timms rocket shipped his way around Deitz on the start of the race. Young Landen Zakalowski faced a few issues throughout the night, which continued to give Deitz another opportunity to out pace Timms, but that never quite happened. Deitz could pace Timms, and even ran faster laps at times, but never caught the fast 07 car. Timms scores yet another win, Deitz runner up & Frank Coates rounded out the top-three.
