Thunder Bomber:
Reid has the need for speed once again, as Reid Neaderhiser scores much needed victory to reclaim title control! The thunder continues to roll week after week in the Thunder Bomber division, where patience is dwindling & points drama is a plenty!
The night got rolling with Ray Cagle & Reid Neaderhiser claiming the front row via wins in their heat races. As the green flag dropped on the night, Neaderhiser quickly took the lead on the outside. Cagle had a rough time getting up to speed initially, but settled into second place as Neaderhiser left the field.
Points contender Dylan Chappell began working on Cagle for second, but couldn't find a passing lane as the first yellow dropped as Michael Harris stalled on the front stretch after contact with Wendell Smith in turn three.
A restart would come with 7 laps remaining in the 12 lap main event, which saw Neaderhiser clear for the lead once again. Chappell would make contact with Cagle off of turn two which would cause his hood to buckle & eventually be removed later in the night. The next caution period occurred as Grant Burton & Danny Hurley got together in turn four, setting up a restart with 6 laps remaining.
As laps had clicked away Dan Lawson joined the party up front, setting him up to restart third at the half-way mark. With the green flag in the air, Lawson wasted no time attacking Cagle for second. A quick yellow would halt Lawson's progress as Burton went for his second spin of the night.
The final restart of the feature came with 5 laps to go, which saw Neaderhiser once again scamper away from the field. Behind his No.21 machine a four car battled commenced for second betwee Cagle, Lawson, Chappell & Chris Patterson. Cagle would miss the corner in the closing laps opening the door for Lawson to squeak into second.
As the checkered flag waved, Neaderhiser crossed the stripe comfortably with Lawson finishing second. Cagle would hold onto third, Chappell fourth, with Patterson rounding out the top five. Neaderhiser came into the night with a small 3 point lead over Chappell, which has now extended with a late season win.
Monster Mini:
Wilson keeps winning, with 7th win of the season in the bag Saturday night! Every week the Darlington goes through changes... from track conditions, competitors to the weather. But one thing seemingly remains the same as the season comes to a close... Phillip Wilson winning in the Monster Mini division!
Wilson would set the pace early with a big win in his heat race. Wilson would join Wayne Summers, who continues to look for his early season speed. The green flag would wave, and the duel would be on. Wilson took the lead, but not without a mirror full of Summers in turn one. Scott Nelson got squirrely off of turn two, but managed to save his No.27 machine down the backstretch.
With one lap in the books, the first caution of the feature event would fly as Jason Lambert took a spin. The next restart saw Wilson set sail, but troubles came quickly for Summers. Coming off of turn two, contact between Summers & Aaron Summitt came to a head as Summers went for a spin. With Summers in the middle of the track, Daniel Creamer had no where to go & made contact, ending his night.
As racing got back under way, Rod Tucker emerged as Wilson's number one contender. Tucker got to Wilson's quarter panel on the restart, but couldn't find enough room to make the pass. As soon as Wilson & Tucker began to leave the field, the next yellow would fall as Dewayne Dickson went for a spin in turn two.
Restarting with 6 laps to go, the race for the lead got even tighter. Tucker once again got to the quarter panel of Wilson, opening the door for a change up front. Wilson got high into turn three, but managed to pull alongside Tucker down the front stretch. Using the outside lane, Wilson cleared Tucker to claim the top spot once again.
The final yellow of the night came with just 2 laps remaining, as Scott Nelson & Aaron Summitt made contact in turn four. On the restart, Wilson cleared Tucker quickly & strolled to another win at the Darlington of Dirt. Tucker comes home second with Kody Wilson finishing third.
Ultimate Super Late Models: Ronnie Brookshire Memorial
The 4th annual Ronnie Brookshire Memorial took place Saturday night at Laurens County Speedway, as the Ultimate Super Late Model Series came to town.
Big names & big prizes came to down, with $4,014 on the line to one lucky winner. The stakes were raised even higher when top-5 nationally ranked dirt late model driver & multi-time World of Outlaw Late Model winner Brandon Overton announced he'd be making a stop at the Darlington of Dirt.
Overton kicked off the night in fashion, breaking the LCS super late model track record in qualifying when he ran a 13.569. The previous SLM record had been held by current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series driver, Chris Madden, since 2012.
Overton's pole position put him in a prime spot to take home the victory later in the night. As the green flag flew, over 20 cars took the green flag. Overton jumped to the lead on the outside, as Brett Hamm settled into second. Cla Knight, who started third would quickly be under attack for the spot by Zack Mitchell. Mitchell would grab the spot on lap two of the feature.
Drama up front came quickly has 2nd place driver Brett Hamm would spin in front of the field with Mitchell & Knight barely sneaking through. Caution would come out with just 2 of 40 scheduled laps complete.
On the restart, Overton once again took control of the field. Overton continued to click away fast laps with Mitchell sitting in second. Mitchell would maintain his gap to the leader, but couldn't make a run until lapped traffic became involved.
The battle for the lead got too tight for comfort as lapped cars continued to work the bottom line. Mitchell drew alongside Overton for the lead, at one point taking the leaders three wide off of turn four. Overton managed to hold the top spot, but a yellow tightened the field once again.
The next restart took place with 29 laps left to run. Overton quickly strolled to the lead, as the leaders filed out quickly. The third yellow of the night came as 19 laps to go, as the No.21 ride of Adam Yarborough got wild & halted the multiple cars through turns three and four. Luckily, nobody faced damage, but the field would be restet again.
As the field attempted to get back under green, calamity would strike. On the restart the field got jumbled with nearly everyone 7th on back forming a parking lot on the front straightaway. Once the madness was cleared roughly 15 cars remained for the finish.
Once again, Overton jumped to the lead on the restart with Mitchell in tow. The margin between the leaders remained the same as Overton consistently maintained a 5-7 car gap on Mitchell. Overton looked to set sail to victory lane, but would be delayed by a final caution falling with just 8 laps remaining.
Heading into turn one Travis Stone spun into the outside wall, coming to rest in the middle of the track. The save of the night may have come from Larry Grube, who was able to see Stone's car at the last second, spinning his car abruptly to avoid a head on collision. Grube still made contact, but continued to race instead of putting an end to his night.
With the race going back under green, Overton's dominance came to fruition. “Big Sexy” led the entire 40-lap main event in route to his third win in as many days. Zack Mitchell would come home second, with Cla Knight managing a podium finish.
Front Wheel Drive
Whether a race or party, Wayne Taylor leads the way! The front wheel drive gang was back at it Saturday night, with a familiar face in the pits. Travis Jamieson would join the party again & looked to return to dominance at the Darlington of Dirt.
With heat races in the books, Johnny Dobbins & Wayne Taylor would take the front row, with Jamieson starting third. On the start, Taylor got a fantastic start and cleared for the lead off of turn two.
Dobbins wouldn't walk away without a fight as he began attacking Taylor for the top spot. Dobbins was all over the bumper of Taylor, even making contact heading into turn one. Taylor would move slightly, but remain in the top spot. The lone caution of the night would fall nearly the half-way, as Joey Bowie would lose a will & come to stop on the backstretch.
On the final start, Taylor picked up where he left off, taking a firm lead over Dobbins. As laps clicked away, the competition was no match with Wayne Taylor taking his second checkered flag of the 2020 season. Dobbins held onto second, with Randy Hill finishing second.
602 Crate:
The clock strikes, it's Timms time again! “The Dark Horse” Dale Timms came to play in Laurens, SC as he prepares to make his annual trip to the Short Track Championships at The Dirt Track in Charlotte, NC.
Timms, who is always hard to beat wasted no time setting the stage for the night with the fast time in qualifying. Timms would run a 15.719 to secure the pole position with Colt Smith rolling out second with a 16.145.
With the green flag in the air, Timms took the lead on the inside, blasting himself off the corner to a firm lead down the back. Luke Cooper would face issues in the opening laps, bringing out the yellow with just 4 laps complete of the 20 on tap.
Coming to the green, Timms got another great jump and took a commanding lead. Further in the field the battle for fourth would heat up between Keaton Smith & Jason Alexander. The two would make contact, but both would continue.
Colt Smith, who sat in second, would set his sights on Timms & began to close. Smith would go from being nearly a half a straightaway back to just a few car lengths. Timms & Smith would begin to lap the tail end of the field, but trouble would soon strike as Keaton Smith got out of the groove & made contact with Colt Smith, causing both to spin.
The final restart would come with 3 laps to go, with Colt Smith still in second eyeing Timms for the lead. Timms would set sail in the remaining laps in route to another victory at the Darlington of Dirt. Colt Smith comes home second with Jason Alexander finishing third after passing Chris Norwood in the closing laps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.