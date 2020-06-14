Thunder Bomber:
Shane McDaniel heads to the bank with dominant Shootout performance. The Crate Racin' USA Thunder Bomber Shootout rolled into town Saturday night with high stakes and a high purse on the line. Shane McDaniel started the night by being the fastest qualifer with a 18.105, and never looked back. After a random draw of the top four qualifiers, McDaniel re-drew the pole, maintaining his spot on the front row. Once the green flag flew, 22 Thunder Bombers went clean and green for a 15-lap feature. With McDaniel checked out, the highlight of the night was the battle for second between Dylan Chappell, Benji Knight and Casey Lawson. Chappell held off Knight most of the night, but a mistake in turn one on the final lap would allow Knight to slip to second. Rounding out the top five would be Casey Lawson in third, Dylan Chappell fourth and Brandon Satterfield coming home fifth.
602 Crates:
Rod Tucker heads back to 602 victory lane! A sturdy field of 602 Crate's came to battle at the Darlington of Dirt. Austin Mintz took the fast time in qualifying with a 15.311 over Michael Smith who ran a 15.341. Mintz would no show for the start of the main event, which would move third place qualifier Rod Tucker to the front row. Tucker wouldn't take this opportunity lightly has he moved to the high side into turn one and skyrocketed to the lead on lap one. With a few quick yellows during the main event, Tucker would continue to hold off a quick Michael Smith to take home his first 602 victory of the 2020 season. Smith would finish second followed by Brad Rachels.
Monster Mini 4-Cylinder:
Rod Tucker completes the double dip with double victories! Tucker would start off fast with a victory in heat two for the monster mini's, joining pole sitter Wayne Summers on the front row for the feature. Things would start rocky with major issues in turn two as Summers clipped Tucker nearly turning the 12 machine around as others piled in. After the parking lot was cleared, Summers would take an early lead with a hard battle for second between Tucker and Ray Storay. Holding off Storay, Tucker began tracking the leader and would catch Summers quickly as another yellow flew. On the restart Tucker would take the lead after Summers made a mistake into turn one. Tucker never looked back and would go back-to-back on the night! Phillip Wilson would move his way up to second, and Larry Teal maneuvered his way to third by the end of the night.
Front Wheel Drive:
Cody Paige takes much overdue victory Saturday night! Robert Spencer and Cody Paige would put on a show during the FWD main event. Both heat raced their way onto the front row and would battle throughout the night. As the feature got started, the opening lap saw four wide racing off of turn two, but would be quickly ended by debris from contact. Points leader Travis Jamieson had trouble early, and would be done in the opening laps. Spencer would continue to lead as yellows sprinkled throughout the night, but wouldn't be as lucky on the final restart. Paige who sat second would clip the rear bumper of Spencer nearly spinning him in front of the field. Spencer would save his car, but lost the lead to Paige in the process. Cody Paige would stroll to victory lane with Blaise Stickland coming home second and Spencer rounding out the top three.
Limited Late Model:
Frank Coates back to winning form! Jimmy Taylor would lead the field to green after winning his heat race and remained out front in the early stages of the race. A pile up would occur on the opening lap of the main event as Tony Quarles gets to the rear quarter panel of Charlie Walker which would create a log jam deeper in the field. After a restart Taylor would try to fend off Coates, but would be unsuccessful as the 21 flew by on the bottom. Taylor would begin sliding back as Deano Long jumped to second and set his sights on Coates for the lead. Long could inch his way closer to Coates throughout the feature, but couldn't quite make it to his bumper. Coates would make his frist trip to victory lane in the 2020 season, a place he is all too familiar with.
