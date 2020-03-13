Tables have seldom been turned more dramatically than in Laurens’ 10-0 baseball victory over Wade Hampton on Friday night at Ed Prescott Field.
Highlighted by Aidan Pridgen’s towering home run in a 6-run inning, the Raiders pulverized the Generals after falling to them 7-6 three nights earlier in Taylors.
Zach Faulkner took the mound and earned the win for Laurens (3-3, 1-1 Region 1-5A) over Wade Hampton (3-4, 1-1).
Pregame ceremonies honored the memory of Matt Holcombe, who lost his life in an early-February automobile accident. Holcombe’s number, 3, was retired and affixed to the outfield fence.
On the strength of three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Union County edged Clinton 3-2 on the Yellow Jackets home field.
The Red Devils had broken on top with Kimon Quarles’ RBI single in the second.
Kaleb Small earned the win, allowing five hits in six-plus innings. Willie Jeter recorded the last three outs for a save.
Davis Wilson took the loss, yielding three hits off only two hits and striking out three. Clinton outhit Union, 5-2, with Quarles and Noah Reece each collecting two.
A Greenwood run in the bottom of the seventh, on a Laurens error, enabled the Eagles to defeat the Raiders, 5-4, in softball on Friday.
A Gracie Stone single put Greenwood ahead in the first inning after Laurens scored two in the top half.
Bri Posey’s 2-run single scored two runs to tie the game, 4-4, in top of the fourth.
Jenna Chaudoin fanned 15 LDHS batters in seven innings, allowing four runs off five hits. Allyssa Rowe started the game for the Raiders, but Rachel Delio, who tossed 6-1/3 innings in relief, took the loss.
Laurens' five hits came from Kauree Munyan, Madison Wilson, Posey, Cassidy Plaia and Trinity Morris.
Ware Shoals turned back Laurens Academy, 11-4, in the Crusaders’ first softball game.
Olivia Huck and Emily Abercrombie each toiled three innings. Huck, Rylee Ballard, Blair Quarles and Abercrombie scored the LA runs.
Ware Shoals scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Richard Winn Academy defeated the Laurens Academy baseball team, 12-3, dropping the Crusaders to 1-2.
