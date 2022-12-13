The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced the All-County Football Team for 2022. The team is selected from the three varsity football teams in Laurens County, including Clinton, Laurens and Laurens Academy.

The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor the All-County Team, along with the Player and Coach of the Year at the Postseason Awards Banquet on Wednesday, January 11 at The Ridge at Laurens.

New this year is a Lakelands FCA Christian Character Award to be given to one player from each school within Laurens County.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 for the Banquet. The Banquet will start on January 11 at 7 pm.

The featured speaker will be South Carolina State Head Football Coach Buddy Pough. SC State and Coach Pough won the HBCU Football Championship in 2021.

All-Laurens County Team

OFFENSE

QB  Andrew Codington - LA                                          

RB  Jishun Copeland - CHS                                            

RB  Clarence Bertoli - LA                                               

RB  Jayden Robinson - CHS                                                 

WR  Buddy Baker - LA                                                   

WR  Cayson Elledge - LDHS                                          

WR  Jay Pulley - LDHS                                                   

OL  Jay Martin - CHS                                                      

OL  Naiim Mays - CHS                                                   

OL  Reese Munyan - LDHS                                            

OL  Rion Gordon - CHS                                                  

OL  Dre Aiken - CHS                                                      

TE  Kadon Crawford - CHS                                            

                                                                                         

DEFENSE

DL  Hezekiah Kinard - CHS

DL  Malik Jackson - LDHS

DL  Eric Robinson - CHS

DL  Garrett Murphy - LA

DL Nick Woodruff - LDHS   

LB  Jordan Roberts - LDHS

LB  Gemire Darden - LDHS

LB  Bryson James - CHS

LB  Kason Copeland - CHS

LB  Noah Mosley - LDHS

DB  Justin Copeland - CHS

DB  Jaedon Goodwin - LDHS

DB  Zay Johnson - CHS

DB  Jackson Martin - LDHS

Kicker:  Roberto Luna - LDHS

Lakelands FCA Christian Character Award Winners

Clinton High School - Keegan Fortman

Laurens Academy - Dylan Frey

Laurens District High School - Jordan Roberts

Presbyterian College - Keith Boyd

Finalist for Player of the Year Award 2022

Clarence Bertoli - Laurens Academy

Bryson James - Clinton High School

Jackson Martin - Laurens District High School

                                                                                         

                                                                                         