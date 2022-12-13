The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced the All-County Football Team for 2022. The team is selected from the three varsity football teams in Laurens County, including Clinton, Laurens and Laurens Academy.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor the All-County Team, along with the Player and Coach of the Year at the Postseason Awards Banquet on Wednesday, January 11 at The Ridge at Laurens.
New this year is a Lakelands FCA Christian Character Award to be given to one player from each school within Laurens County.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 for the Banquet. The Banquet will start on January 11 at 7 pm.
The featured speaker will be South Carolina State Head Football Coach Buddy Pough. SC State and Coach Pough won the HBCU Football Championship in 2021.
All-Laurens County Team
OFFENSE
QB Andrew Codington - LA
RB Jishun Copeland - CHS
RB Clarence Bertoli - LA
RB Jayden Robinson - CHS
WR Buddy Baker - LA
WR Cayson Elledge - LDHS
WR Jay Pulley - LDHS
OL Jay Martin - CHS
OL Naiim Mays - CHS
OL Reese Munyan - LDHS
OL Rion Gordon - CHS
OL Dre Aiken - CHS
TE Kadon Crawford - CHS
DEFENSE
DL Hezekiah Kinard - CHS
DL Malik Jackson - LDHS
DL Eric Robinson - CHS
DL Garrett Murphy - LA
DL Nick Woodruff - LDHS
LB Jordan Roberts - LDHS
LB Gemire Darden - LDHS
LB Bryson James - CHS
LB Kason Copeland - CHS
LB Noah Mosley - LDHS
DB Justin Copeland - CHS
DB Jaedon Goodwin - LDHS
DB Zay Johnson - CHS
DB Jackson Martin - LDHS
Kicker: Roberto Luna - LDHS
Lakelands FCA Christian Character Award Winners
Clinton High School - Keegan Fortman
Laurens Academy - Dylan Frey
Laurens District High School - Jordan Roberts
Presbyterian College - Keith Boyd
Finalist for Player of the Year Award 2022
Clarence Bertoli - Laurens Academy
Bryson James - Clinton High School
Jackson Martin - Laurens District High School
