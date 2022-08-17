The Laurens County Touchdown Club kicks off its season and meetings on Thursday, August 25 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
The first week will feature the local high school coaches as guest speakers to kick off the season.
Each week will feature a Player of the Week award, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
All regular Touchdown Club meetings are on Thursdays at noon at The Ridge.
August 25 - Laurens County High School Football Coaches
September 8 - Coach Steve Englehart, Presbyterian College
September 22 - Coach Shell Dula, SC Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director
October 6 - Chris Burgin, South Carolina SportsTalk
October 20 - Coach Bobby Lamb, Anderson University
November 3 - Coach Mike Ayers, former head coach at Wofford College
November 17 - USC/Clemson Meeting
December 7 - Coach Buddy Pough, SC State (Post Season Banquet at 7pm)
