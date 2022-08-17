Mike Ayers to speak at Laurens County Touchdown Club

 

The Laurens County Touchdown Club kicks off its season and meetings on Thursday, August 25 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens. 

The first week will feature the local high school coaches as guest speakers to kick off the season.

Each week will feature a Player of the Week award, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County. 

All regular Touchdown Club meetings are on Thursdays at noon at The Ridge.

August 25 - Laurens County High School Football Coaches

September 8 - Coach Steve Englehart, Presbyterian College

September 22 - Coach Shell Dula, SC Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director

October 6 - Chris Burgin, South Carolina SportsTalk   

October 20 - Coach Bobby Lamb, Anderson University

November 3 - Coach Mike Ayers, former head coach at Wofford College

November 17 - USC/Clemson Meeting

December 7 - Coach Buddy Pough, SC State (Post Season Banquet at 7pm)

 