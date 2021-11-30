The Laurens County Touchdown Club will recognize the All-County team and name the Laurens County Player of the Year and Coach of the Year at their annual banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7pm at The Ridge at Laurens.
The banquet will feature Lee's BBQ and the event is sponsored by the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.
The featured speaker for the banquet will be nationally-renowned speaker Derrick Moore, who is the University of South Carolina’s Player Development and Character Coach.
Tickets can still be purchased for this year’s banquet for $20. Tickets will need to be ordered in advance for the event. You can obtain tickets by calling the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce at 833-2716.
The All-Laurens County football team for 2021 includes:
OFFENSE
QB Davis Wilson - CHS
RB Jishun Copeland - CHS
RB Clarence Bertoli - LA
WR Jayden McGowan - LDHS
WR Cayson Elledge - LDHS
WR Jay Pulley - LDHS
WR Wilson Wages - CHS
OL Peyton Pitts - CHS
OL Naiim Mays - CHS
OL Kole Lawson - LDHS
OL Collin Hill - LDHS
OL Jaylin Alexander - CHS
TE Diamonte Grant - LA
DEFENSE
DL Hezekiah Kinard - CHS
DL Isaiah Burnside - LDHS
DE Eli Reynolds - CHS
DE Will Jones - LA
LB Zy Todd - LDHS
LB Jordan Roberts - LDHS
LB Gemire Darden - LDHS
LB Jykorie Gary - CHS
LB Bryson James - CHS
DB Austin Copeland - CHS
DB Justin Copeland - CHS
DB Michael Mankaka - LDHS
DB Zechariah Johnston - CHS
DB Jackson Martin - LDHS
ATH: James Rawl - LDHS
ATH: Cal Robertson - LA
Kicker: Keegan Fortman - CHS
