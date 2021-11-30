The Laurens County Touchdown Club will recognize the All-County team and name the Laurens County Player of the Year and Coach of the Year at their annual banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7pm at The Ridge at Laurens. 

The banquet will feature Lee's BBQ and the event is sponsored by the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.

The featured speaker for the banquet will be nationally-renowned speaker Derrick Moore, who is the University of South Carolina’s Player Development and Character Coach.  

Tickets can still be purchased for this year’s banquet for $20. Tickets will need to be ordered in advance for the event. You can obtain tickets by calling the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce at 833-2716.

The All-Laurens County football team for 2021 includes: 

OFFENSE

QB  Davis Wilson - CHS                                                 

RB  Jishun Copeland - CHS                                            

RB  Clarence Bertoli - LA                                                                   

WR  Jayden McGowan - LDHS                                      

WR  Cayson Elledge - LDHS                                          

WR  Jay Pulley - LDHS                                                   

WR  Wilson Wages - CHS                                              

OL  Peyton Pitts - CHS                                                   

OL  Naiim Mays - CHS                                                   

OL  Kole Lawson - LDHS                                               

OL  Collin Hill - LDHS                                                   

OL  Jaylin Alexander - CHS                                            

TE  Diamonte Grant - LA

DEFENSE 

DL  Hezekiah Kinard - CHS

DL  Isaiah Burnside - LDHS

DE  Eli Reynolds - CHS

DE  Will Jones - LA                                                                

LB  Zy Todd - LDHS

LB  Jordan Roberts - LDHS

LB  Gemire Darden - LDHS

LB  Jykorie Gary - CHS

LB  Bryson James - CHS

DB  Austin Copeland - CHS

DB  Justin Copeland - CHS

DB  Michael Mankaka - LDHS

DB  Zechariah Johnston - CHS

DB  Jackson Martin - LDHS

ATH:  James Rawl - LDHS                                             

ATH:  Cal Robertson - LA                                              

Kicker:  Keegan Fortman - CHS