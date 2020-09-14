The Laurens County Touchdown Club will kick off the 2020 season with the head coach at LDHS, CHS and Laurens Academy as the featured speakers on Thursday, Sept. 24 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
The club is delayed in starting this year due to the SCHSL season being pushed back to late September. Meetings will be held in the gym to allow for social distancing.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club was organized to promote a spirit of cooperation and association among citizens of Laurens County through a common interest in football.
The schedule this year includes:
Sept. 24 – Todd Kirk, Corey Fountain and Daryl Smith
Oct. 8 – Tommy Spangler, head coach at Presbyterian College
Oct. 22 – Shell Dula, executive director of the SC Athletic Coaches Association
Nov. 5 – Brian Turk, head coach at Limestone University
Nov. 19 – Connor Shaw, USC and Jeff Davis, Clemson
Dec. 2 – Pete Yanity, WSPA
An annual membership is $150 and includes one ticket to all regular meetings and one ticket to the banquet. Contact Marlene Owings at 864-833-2716 or mowings@laurenscounty.org for more information.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club is an organization in partnership with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.
