LEXINGTON – Laurens opened baseball season at the Red Bank Invitational, held at White Knoll High, and the Raiders won one of three games.
Cane Bay defeated LDHS, 7-5, on Friday. The Raiders split on Saturday, defeating Lakewood, 10-8, and falling to Brookland-Cayce, 9-6.
Dee Foster’s walk-off homer, a 3-run shot, lifted Laurens past Lakewood. The blast, on an 0-1 count, erased an 8-7 Lakewood edge.
The home run gave Zach Faulkner the win. The righthander allowed a run and two hits over 4-1/3 innings, walking one and striking out four.
Lakewood put up seven runs in the third inning. After scoring its first run in the fourth, the Raiders added three runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Garrett Addy and Foster each had two of the Raiders’ seven hits.
Daniel Young, who had two hits for the Gators, took the loss on the mound.
Zac Rice opened the Cane Bay game with a first-inning homer, but the Cobras tied the game in the bottom half, and after the Raiders scored twice in the third, Cane Bay scored three in the bottom half, two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Rice was the only LDHS player with two hits.
In the final game, Brookland-Cayce built an insurmountable lead with nine runs in the first four innings. Sulli Pinson took the loss for the Raiders. Aiden Pridgen and Thomas Willis had multiple hits for the Raiders, who were outhit 10-7 by the Bearcats. Micah Shivers went 3-for-3 for B-C.
