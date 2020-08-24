baseball

Laurens Parks and Recreation Fall Baseball registration will begin on Wednesday August 26.

Registrations are held daily at the Ridge from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Divisions will include Coaches Pitch, Minors Kids Pitch and Majors Kids Pitch.  Age and ability will be the deciding factor for division placement.

The cost is $40 but you do not have to pay at time of registration.  The deadline to register is September 11. 

There will be a skills evaluation on Sept,14 and practices will begin on the 15th. 

For more information, please call 681-7275 or email LaurensPRD@yahoo.com.