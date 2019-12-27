A 2-point first quarter was a killer in Laurens’ opening-round loss in the Raider Rumble on Friday night.
Pendleton (7-5) upended the Raiders, 40-27, and the margin of victory was all in the first half. The Bulldogs, led by Karsen Cheek and Somarian Webb with 10 points apiece, also led 10-2 after a quarter and 20-7 after two.
The Raiders will host Union County in the consolation game on Saturday at 3 p.m. Pendleton takes on Southside (of Greenville) for the championship afterward.
The game’s leading scorer was LDHS’s Raniya Jackson, both wearing and scoring 11. Qua Fortson added five points, Nadia Anderson four, M.K. Moore three and two players, Lamoria Allen and Macayle Revis, with two apiece.
Field-goal shooting wasn’t a strong point for Pendleton – 18-51, .352 -- but it was a fatal flow for the Raiders, who connected on 12-of-53 (.226). Otherwise, the Raiders hung in there, outrebounding the rebounds, 36-34, and committing only three more (16) turnovers. Laurens (1-6) failed to score for the first 6 minutes, 18 seconds of the game. They made a mild run in the third quarter, pulling to within seven points.
