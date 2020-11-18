The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation youth basketball deadline is Saturday, November 21 at 1pm. The cost is $40 and is open to ages 7-12.
The player's official playing age is what they were on August 30. A player who turned 13 on September 1 would be eligible to participate.
Divisions include 7-8 coed, 9-10 boys, 11-12 boys and 9-12 girls.
Register in person at The Ridge, located at 301 Exchange Drive in Laurens.
For more information, please call 681-7275.
