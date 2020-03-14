Laurens Parks and Recreation is suspending its Little League baseball program until April 6.
The Facebook post read as follows:
“Over the past week we have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation just like many of you. There is so much uncertainty surrounding this, which is causing most organizations to make decisions [that] lean towards precaution and safety rather than risk. As of today, at the recommendation of Little League International, Laurens Little League will be suspending all activities, including practices and games, until April 6. On this date, we hope to be able to proceed with the season and complete an entire schedule for all the players. Whether you agree or disagree, we hope you understand our position and help spread the word. We also encourage everyone to continue to wash your hands and sanitize and help stop the possible spread of all viruses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.