The Laurens Recreation Department just wrapped up the 2020 Youth Basketball season. Below are the award and season winners.

12U Champ: The Hornets

12U runner-up: LA Knights

12U Offensive MVP: Jackson Humphries

12U Defensive MVP: Demyyo Watts

12U League MVP: Haikeem Burnside

10U Champs: LC Ballers

10U Runner up: The Force

10U Offensive MVP: Bradon Patterson

10U Defensive MVP: Damajia Crooks

10U League MVP: Zakarion (Zee) Simpson