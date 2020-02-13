The Laurens Recreation Department just wrapped up the 2020 Youth Basketball season. Below are the award and season winners.
12U Champ: The Hornets
12U runner-up: LA Knights
12U Offensive MVP: Jackson Humphries
12U Defensive MVP: Demyyo Watts
12U League MVP: Haikeem Burnside
10U Champs: LC Ballers
10U Runner up: The Force
10U Offensive MVP: Bradon Patterson
10U Defensive MVP: Damajia Crooks
10U League MVP: Zakarion (Zee) Simpson
