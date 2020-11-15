Laurens District 55 High School Cross Country will host the 2nd annual Laurens United 5K on November 21.
The purpose of this race is to raise awareness and funds for Laurens United and the Raiders United Mental Health Scholarship.
The Laurens United 5K will take place at Lake Rabon Park in Laurens. If you are using GPS, use the address 4975 HWY 252 Laurens SC. This address will take you to the entrance to the park. The 5K course will be run over asphalt, wooded trails, grass, and over Lake Rabon dam.
$100 will be awarded to the first-place male and female overall, $50 for second place male and female. 1st and 2nd place finisher male and female will be awarded in the following age groups:
10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70 and over.
Overall winners are not eligible for age division awards. The awards ceremony will be held at the large pavilion next to the finish line.
The 5K will begin promptly at 9:45 am at the Start Line of the 5K. Ribbons will be given to all registered participants. The entry fee for the Laurens United 5K is tax-deductible and non-refundable.
Packets may also be picked up on the day of the race at the race site from 7:15 am until 8:45 am.
Laurens United 5K registration ends November 18 at 11:59 p.m. The 1 Mile Fun Run registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on November 20 and the Virtual Run registration ends November 21 at 11:59 p.m.
To sign up and for more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/Laurens/LaurensUnited5K.
