Laurens Little League and the Laurens YMCA continue Spring Baseball and Softball Registrations until February 20. The cost to participate is $60. The age of your child will determine where you will register.
For Wee Ball and Tee Ball, ages 3-6, you will register at the YMCA of Laurens.
Softball, ages 7-12, will register at the YMCA.
For Coaches Pitch (7-8), Minors (9-10) and Majors (11-12), you will register at the Ridge at Laurens. The determining date to know your child’s playing age is August 31. The age your child is on August 31 is his/her official playing age.
Coach Pitch, Minors and Majors will have mandatory skill evaluations on Saturday, February 22, at Laurens City Park. Details will be given during your registration.
For questions, please call The Ridge at 681-7275 or the Laurens YMCA at 984-2621.
