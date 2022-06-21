LC Sparks 8th/9th grade girls team ended their travel basketball regular season with another first place finish in the Summer Tournament in Columbia, SC this past weekend.
The Sparks competed in six different tournaments over the last few months against teams from all over SC and other states. They finished the 2022 regular season with an overall record of 24-3, including three first place finishes and three second places finishes.
The Sparks will be heading to Gatlinburg, TN, July 8-10, for the Hoopz Summer National Tournament. They will be doing several fundraisers, including being at the Wal-Mart in Laurens on Friday, June 24 from 8am-5pm asking for donations to support the team.
