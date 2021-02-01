Due to inclement weather, tryouts for the Laurens Raiders C team, JV and Varsity baseball will begin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 2-3.
Any player planning to tryout must have a current physical to participate. Physicals can be turned in to Coach Patterson prior to tryouts.
Each participant will attend tryouts for two days. Once tryouts are over, coaches will inform the participants who make the team.
"We are looking for dedicated baseball players who are willing to put the time and effort into helping us reach our ultimate goal," said Coach Tori Patterson. "We hold our players to a very high standard and hold players responsible for keeping up with their school work and baseball responsibilities at all times."
If there are any questions, please email Head Coach Tori Patterson at kjpatterson@laurens55.org
C-team Tryout Information
Eligible participants: 7th & 8th graders
Dates: February 2-3
Time: 4:00pm-5:45pm
JV and Varsity Tryout Information
Eligible participants: 9th-12th graders
Dates: February 2-3
Time: 5:45pm-7:30pm
