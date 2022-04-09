Students play sports throughout high school which can lead to playing in college. But, what about students who keep the score at sporting events or work as team managers? Do they get an opportunity to do those things in college too?
For Laurens native and LDHS alum Jayon Babb, he did get that opportunity.
Babb’s involvement in sports dates back to his days at Laurens District High School. Along with playing varsity football, Babb helped Athletic Director Mark Freeze run the clock for the home basketball games. Freeze then asked Babb if he was interested in being a manager for the Winthrop basketball team and reached out to one of the coaches on his behalf.
Babb later was able to connect with the head manager that was at Winthrop. For four years he has been a manager at Winthrop and for the last two years, he held the title of head manager.
While managing day-to-day activities like setting up and taking down practice equipment, packing gear for games, and being in charge of meals behind the scenes, Babb could be seen helping out during game action as well. He would assist coaches with matchups for the opposing team and let them know who was in the game after timeouts.
Working this close with a basketball program with consistent success, a person will gain memories to last a lifetime. When asked about some of his for the past four years, Babb has a few that came to mind.
“Winning back-to-back championships. Being able to go to the NCAA tournament is another great memory. Being one of the best 64 teams in the country was a great experience,” Babb stated. Winthrop won the Big South season and tournament championships in 2020 and 2021.
Going on the road and beating 18th-ranked Saint Mary’s was another great memory for Babb.
“Another great memory is all the relationships I have built while at Winthrop,” he continued.
After graduating in May, Babb plans on working as a graduate assistant to begin what he hopes is a career in coaching. He will be graduating with a BA in Religious Studies. Once his coaching career comes to a close, he plans to go back to school to become a licensed funeral director and embalmer.
“I never want to take credit for things I have been able to accomplish. It’s truly God who keeps opening doors and ordering my steps,” Babb said.
He has not ruled out returning to Laurens as a coach.
“From the coaching staff to the players. It has truly been a fun ride these last four years and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.“
