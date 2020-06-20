Erskine Director of Athletics Mark Peeler announced on Friday afternoon the promotion of Drew Wallace to Associate Athletic Director for Operations and External Relations.
Wallace, a graduate of Laurens District 55 High School, has served as Erskine's Associate Head Men's Basketball Coach for the past thirteen years after playing four years for Peeler on the Fleet hoop squad. Wallace will help oversee the daily operations of the department with an emphasis on recruiting and external activities of the athletics department. He will also oversee the sports information department.
"As we have grown immensely over the past few years, it became a necessity to create an administrative position to help with all it takes to execute Fleet Athletics. Drew has been a faithful and critical team player in the department for years, so he was the logical choice to put in this role. With Drew and Rebecca Magee (Deputy Athletic Director), we have two stars in athletic administration that will help lead Fleet Athletics during this exciting time of growth and change," remarked Peeler.
Erskine Athletics anticipates welcoming over 700 student-athletes this fall, a record-breaking number that has increased from 225 in Peeler's first year as athletic director in 2004. Erskine will compete in football in 2020 for the first time since the early 1950s. The Fleet are scheduled to kick-off against Catawba College on September 5th at Greenwood High School.
Wallace is a 2007 graduate of Erskine College where he received a B.S. in Sport Management and Business Administration. He played 4 seasons, 2 as a starter, under Peeler. Mainly known for his defensive play, he was also a career 36% 3 point shooter. He was also a member of the Academic All-Conference team in his junior and senior years.
His graduating class of 2007 won 53 games in their 4 year span, which is the most for any class at Erskine since becoming a member of NCAA Division II in 1992. Wallace earned his master’s degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University in 2010.
Wallace is married to Kathryn Wallace, a former NCAA Division I swimmer at Gardner-Webb University, who is currently an elementary school teacher. The couple has a son, Orlando Wallace, who is 3 years old and a daughter, Sidney Belle, who was born in March 2019. They reside in Due West, South Carolina.
