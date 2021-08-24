Laurens District 55 High School recently announced their 2021 athletic venue/ticketing information:
• Tickets are available at https://laurens55athletics.com/event-tickets
• Tickets will also be available at the gate. Varsity Football Tickets are $7 and $6 for Varsity Basketball, and all other events are $5. There is a convenience fee charged for online purchases.
• Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for all HOME football games to avoid long lines.
• Football Stadium Entrance- visiting fans will use Gate C and D.
• SCHSL passes will be honored at the gate for all athletic events.
• District employees may enter free of charge with their Laurens District 55 ID.
• 1st Grade and up will be required a ticket to enter.
• All students 8th grade and below must enter with a paying adult and remain under adult supervision at all times during the event.
• All security measures will remain in place before entering the event:
o Metal Detector Screening
o Clear Bag Policy
o No unsealed outside food or drinks.
• No one is allowed on or near the playing field or court at any time. Only team personnel will be allowed near team benches or sidelines.
• No animals are allowed on campus at athletic events, with the exception of trained service animals.
• If you have been recently diagnosed with Covid 19, under quarantine for close contact, or feel ill, please stay at home.
Laurens District 55 High School - Parking Information for Football
Gate 7 Tennis Court Parking (gravel lot) – must have tag
• Handicapped
• Visiting Team Buses
• Friday Game Day Staff
Gate 6 Century Club Reserved Parking – must have tag
New to 2021 Paid Parking - These lots will be run by other athletic teams or clubs to help offset expenses during their seasons.
Gate 5 General Paid Parking
• $5 to park in grassy areas, upper gym lot, or behind Y-Building
Gates 1, 2, and along Raider Rd. will lead to free parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.