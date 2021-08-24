ldhs parking

Laurens District 55 High School recently announced their 2021 athletic venue/ticketing information: 

Tickets are available at https://laurens55athletics.com/event-tickets

Tickets will also be available at the gate. Varsity Football Tickets are $7 and  $6 for Varsity Basketball, and all other events are $5. There is a convenience fee charged for online purchases. 

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for all HOME football games  to avoid long lines. 

Football Stadium Entrance- visiting fans will use Gate C and D.

SCHSL passes will be honored at the gate for all athletic events.

District employees may enter free of charge with their Laurens District 55  ID.  

1st Grade and up will be required a ticket to enter. 

All students 8th grade and below must enter with a paying adult and remain under adult supervision at all times during the event. 

All security measures will remain in place before entering the event:

o Metal Detector Screening 

o Clear Bag Policy  

o No unsealed outside food or drinks. 

No one is allowed on or near the playing field or court at any time. Only  team personnel will be allowed near team benches or sidelines.

No animals are allowed on campus at athletic events, with the exception of  trained service animals.  

If you have been recently diagnosed with Covid 19, under quarantine for  close contact, or feel ill, please stay at home.

Laurens District 55 High School - Parking Information for Football 

Gate 7 Tennis Court Parking (gravel lot) – must have tag 

Handicapped 

Visiting Team Buses  

Friday Game Day Staff 

Gate 6 Century Club Reserved Parking – must have tag 

New to 2021 Paid Parking - These lots will be run by other athletic teams or clubs to help offset expenses during their seasons. 

Gate 5 General Paid Parking 

$5 to park in grassy areas, upper gym lot, or behind Y-Building

Gates 1, 2, and along Raider Rd. will lead to free parking.

 