The Laurens Raider Baseball program will be hosting a 2-day baseball camp on Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at Laurens High School’s baseball field for 1st-6th graders.
Camp times will be 6:00pm-8:30pm on Friday and 10:00am-12:30pm on Saturday. The camp fee is $40/camper. Deadline to register for camp is Friday, February 5.
To register, please fill out the google form provided below. Participants should dress appropriately for the cold weather and bring a baseball glove and bat (if possible).
Due to Covid-19, organizers will follow all CDC Protocols which include wearing face masks (when not actively participating), social distancing and the use of a personal water bottle.
If you have any questions, please email Coach Tori Patterson at kjpatterson@laurens55.org
Google Form Link: Registration Form
