Laurens District High School track and field teams are up and running as they approach their first meet of the season on Wednesday at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville.
Last year's top performers were first- or second-year athletes in the sport. The Raiders return this season with age and experience on their side. They now have a core group returning, and knowhow training goes on while in season.
"The experience provides a level of comfort that should allow the athletes to run relaxed in bigger meets," said head coach Jawon Stephens.
Stephens identified the following student-athletes as key contributors and leaders to this year's team. Mark McGowan, a triple jumper, and T.J. Garlington and Breden Smith, throwers, were all Class 5A qualifiers last year. Stephens expects them to compete in the state meet this season. Jayden McGowan and Tye Roberson appear to be pushing each other in the sprint race, while Rodarius Yeargin has crafted his skills in the off-season to better return to the hurdles.
The females will be led by Andrea Choice, who is expected to compete at a very high level in the female hurdles. Choice has already received interest from colleges. Luis Brenna and Michael Rosales will be leading the distance group. An athlete to keep your eye on this season is Jamya Chappell, who is predicted to be the breakout athlete of the year after spending a few years learning the ins and outs of sprinting.
The track and field team will accomplish its team goal of sending more than one athlete to the 5A championships if they do the following, Coach Stephens said: "They need to put in hard work, focus and retainment. This is what we ask each day. Work harder than you did the day before. Focus on the task at hand. Retain from day to day the aspects of running, throwing and jumping that are provided to make you a better athlete."
Stephens added, "We are looking forward to a competitive season. We want to see improvement in each area of competition. We have hungry and eager young athletes that are ready to show what they can do. As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to what the season has in store."
Be sure to keep up with the track and field team and all spring sports through the athletic website, laurens55athletics.com.
