Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) is finalizing plans to welcome athletes back to campus for voluntary weightlifting and conditioning.
The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL), which is the governing body for high school sports in the state of South Carolina, suspended all team activities in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak and later canceled all spring sports and state championships.
With the state of South Carolina gradually reopening, the SCHSL ruled that teams could start to bring back student-athletes for voluntary workouts under specific guidelines. LDHS athletic directors, coaches, and trainers have worked overtime to ensure they follow all health guidelines and address all safety concerns.
Face masks for athletes not participating in physical activity, temperature checks, symptom screening, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and the wiping down of all equipment are some of the measures that will be put into practice on the LDHS campus.
The actual start date of each sport at LDHS will vary, with priority given to fall sports. As of now, Raider football and cross-country will start on Monday, June 15, 2020, in accordance with phase 1 of the SCHSL guidelines. You can find those guidelines at schsl.org.
Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has not yet established a return date for any middle school athletic programs.
During the pandemic, LDHS coaches have been in contact with their athletes using a variety of communication tools, including Google Classroom, Hudl, and e-mail. Any new or returning students interested in participating in a sport may contact Athletic Director Tommy Spires at tspires@laurens55.org. Coach Spires will be able to provide information on summer plans for all sports as they are developed.
The LDHS athletic department will require athletes to file a physical evaluation, consent to treatment form, notice of privacy practice, concussion acknowledgment form, and assumption of risk waivers. Those documents can be found under the "MORE" tab at laurens55athletics.com.
