Laurens District 55 High School has released ticket and venue information for the 2020 basketball season.
The gym capacity at LDHS will be limited to 200 people.
All basketball tickets will be pre-sold. Fans may purchase tickets online at laurens55athletics.com or from the local businesses listed below.
Varsity tickets are $6 and JV tickets are $5. There is a convenience fee charged for online purchases and those fees are non-refundable.
Online tickets will go on sale the Monday of each game week beginning at 8:00 am.
SCHSL passes will be honored at the door, as long as capacity has not been reached.
A mask or facial covering will be required to enter and while inside the gym.
1st Grade and up will be required to purchase a ticket to enter.
All students in the 8th grade and below must enter with a paying adult and remain under adult supervision at all times during the event.
Fans are expected to responsibly social distance themselves during the event and take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. Gym bleachers are marked with yellow tape to be used as a guide for seating availability. Families may sit together.
All security measures will remain in place before entering the event:
- Metal Detector Screening
- Clear Bag Policy
- No one is allowed on or near the playing court at any time. Only team personnel will be allowed near team benches or sidelines.
- Spectators will be asked to leave the gym as soon as the contest is over.
Limited tickets will be sold at the following locations:
Angela Marlett State Farm - 311 Hillcrest Dr. Suite B, Laurens
Chris Callahan State Farm - 911 W. Main St., Laurens
All Laurens High School HOME basketball games will be streamed live through the NFHS Network. Visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/laurens-district-55-laurens-sc for more information.
