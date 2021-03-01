Laurens District 55 High School has released their spring sports ticketing and venue information for the 2021 season:
All spring sports tickets will be pre-sold. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.laurens55athletics.com . All Tickets are $5. There is a convenience fee charged for online purchases and those fees are non-refundable.
Season passes will be checked at the gate.
A mask or facial covering will be required to enter the event.
1st Grade and up will be required a ticket to enter.
All students 8th grade and below must enter with a paying adult and remain under adult supervision at all times during the event.
No pets allowed. Registered service animals are admitted.
Fans are expected to responsibly social distance themselves during the event and take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. The bleachers are marked with yellow tape to be used as a guide for seating availability. Families may sit together.
Fans are encouraged to bring camping or lawn chairs to the event and spread out around the field.
All security measures will remain in place before entering the event:
Metal Detector Screening
Clear Bag Policy
No one is allowed on or near the fields at any time. Only team personnel will be allowed near team benches or sidelines.
