ROCK HILL – The Laurens wrestlers fell on Monday to South Pointe, dropping the Raiders’ record to 19-13.
South Pointe 66, Laurens 11
106: Kemoni Reaves (SOPO) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 113: Josue Popov (SOPO) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 120: Spencer Cox (SOPO) over Pedro Juan (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 126: Alan Powell (SOPO) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Jalen Stratford (SOPO) (TF 16-1 0:00) 138: Cole Arrington (SOPO) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 145: Matthew Belk (SOPO) over Myles Reppart (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 152: Shy`Quan Ferguson (SOPO) over Robert Lawson (LD5H) (Dec 10-5) 160: Eric Mitchell (SOPO) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 170: William Murphy (SOPO) over Zachery Neal (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 182: Nygel Moore (SOPO) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Isaac Ekanem (SOPO) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Joshua Greenwood (SOPO) (Inj. [time]) 285: Ernest Greenwood (SOPO) over Austin James (LD5H) (Dec 8-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.