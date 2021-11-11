Presbyterian Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of South Carolina prep standout Houston Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard from South Carolina’s Dutch Fork High School. Last year, Jones was an All-State selection after averaging 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
“Houston is a very talented player, who possesses a tremendous feel for the game being a coach’s son,” Ferrell said. “He’s an intense competitor and one of the best shooters in the state of South Carolina. I look forward to coaching Houston and having his entire family a part of our program for years to come.”
The Lexington, South Carolina native is a two-time All-Region selection who helped Dutch Fork capture the region championship in each of the last two years. Jones plays for his father Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones, who was an All-American player at Presbyterian in the early 1990s.
“Houston is a competitor who has a great will to win,” said Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones. “He is a really good shooter who shot 43 percent from three last year. Off the court, he is an extrovert who people love being around.”
As a sophomore, Jones connected on seven three-point field goals against Lexington High School. Last year in the state playoffs, he went 8-for-8 from the field against Goose Creek. Jones plays AAU for Columbia’s Upward Stars.
“I have developed a great relationship with Coach Ferrell and the Blue Hose coaching staff,” Jones said. “I really like the family-friendly atmosphere of the school. I am excited to further my education and basketball career at Presbyterian.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.