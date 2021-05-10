Laurens Academy’s Reles Littleton has signed with the Erskine Flying Fleet to play football.
Littleton also looked at Brevard College but ultimately chose Erskine due to comfort levels.
“Reles has done it himself. He challenged himself. Unless you are born great – none have here in 25 years – you’ve got to work if you want to play college football," said Laurens Academy head coach Todd Kirk.
The Flying Fleet is looking to use Littleton on the offensive line mostly at center.
While at Erskine, he plans to major in Business. Littleton is looking to be an entrepreneur after college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.