The South Carolina High School League will enter Phase 1.5 for high school athletics on Aug. 3. This was confirmed by an email from SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton to member schools.
Phase 1.5 will increase fall-sport group workouts from 10 (nine athletes, one coach) to 16, and sharing of the ball along with other equipment would also be allowed (sanitizing, mask requirements, and social-distancing rules remain intact). For winter and spring sports, the group workout numbers will remain at 10.
According to Clinton High School football coach Corey Fountain, “We will continue to adhere to the health protocols we were carrying out during phase 1. We will be implementing everything that is allowed per the SCHSL 1.5 guidelines.”
Laurens District High School is now giving athletic teams the option to begin voluntary fall workouts starting Monday, August 3. These workouts will initially be allowed for fall high school sports only, including football, girls tennis and cross country.
Cheerleading and volleyball will return to campus Monday, August 10.
