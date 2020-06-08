The South Carolina High School League has announced that high school sports can practice with a set of guidelines, separated into three phases.
Each school in the state is allowed to pick their own official start date.
Phase one allows schools to an opportunity to have in-person strength and conditioning. The first two weeks do not include any type of equipment.
Week 3 will have limited use of equipment, but the equipment cannot be shared between players.
Groups are limited to 10 players and those players must practice social distancing.
Jerome Singleton, the SCHSL commissioner, said the goal was to get the players back in front of the coaches. A lot of players and coaches feel like the team is family and right now most have been away from their “family” since March.
Laurens District High School has a plan to begin practice but is waiting on the school district to give them an exact start date.
“The 1st goal when we begin practice will be to follow these rules in an attempt to not only keep our players safe but to protect our community,” said LDHS head football coach Daryl Smith.
“We have been meeting to plan practice and going over how we can comply with the SCHSL guidelines. We will plan our practices in a way to minimize risk and maximize safety,” Smith continued.
Laurens Academy started conditioning with athletes last week. They are govered by the SC Independent School Association.
Clinton High School kicked off conditioning and small group practices on Monday. They posted a list of the protocols on their Facebook page.
Some of those protocols include players being asked COVID-19 symptom-related questions before every practice, coaches will be required to wear masks at all times. Players are required to wear masks when they are not actively participating during sessions.
Athletes are not allowed to remove their shirts and are required to wear proper shoes and clothing at all times. Each athlete will be provided a disposable water bottle as water fountains are not allowed to be used. Locker rooms and showers will be unavailable.
