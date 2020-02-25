COLUMBIA – Laurens Academy’s bid for a third straight SCISA Class A girls’ basketball state championship, not to mention a fourth straight trip to the finals, is no more, but the Crusaders went down swinging before Dorchester Academy advanced into the third round with a 43-35 win Tuesday night.
They never led, but in the fourth quarter got momentarily within three points of Dorchester, which began the night by scoring the only 13 points of the first quarter. LA’s leading scorer on the season, Blair Quarles, spent much of the second quarter on the bench because she had three fouls.
The Crusaders could have played better, but they couldn’t have played harder. They were beaten on the boards, didn’t shoot well, committed 20 turnovers and often looked disoriented from the depth of the hole out of which they were frantically trying to climb.
They gave it their all, though. They did it justice.
“We struggled offensively, started some really young girls and when things don’t go right, that can be tough,” head coach Jason Marlett said. “If you’d told me at the beginning of the year, we’d reach this point, I’d have been more than happy. We came around in the second half of the year and won six games in a row, and if we’d just played with a little more composure, I think we’d have been better off tonight.”
Playing in Heathwood Hall Episcopal School’s crowded auxiliary gym, Laurens Academy missed all eight of its first-quarter shots and committed 10 turnovers while the Raiders were hitting six of their 22.
Led by 16 points from senior Reagan Williamson, the Crusaders got back within sight by outscoring Dorchester 11-6 in the second quarter and 7-6 in the third. They lost the fourth quarter, 18-17, and most crucial of all, were outrebounded 13-6 down the stretch.
Laurens Academy (20-8) came off the deck in spite of hitting only 11-of-42 (.262) field goals. Williamson, the only player to score in double figures, hit 4-of-17, though three of them were 3-pointers.
The Raiders hit seven more shots and tried 15 more, finishing with 18-of-57 (.316). Lydia Hofstetler led with 18 and Vivian Weathers scored 12. Dorchester hit only one free throw but tried only four. The Crusaders were 9-of-12 (.750) at the line.
“Shot selection hurt us, and the rebounding killed us,” Marlett said. “When we got them to take an off-balance shot or a poor one, inevitably they got the back-side rebound. But they couldn’t have played any harder. Blair Quarles and Reagan Williamson have just been amazing this season. They mentored these young girls and brought them along, taught them how we play basketball. Those young girls took after them as much as they could. I was proud of their effort.
“At halftime, I told them we were fortunate to be in this position. Now we’ve just go back out there and execute. But we couldn’t do it tonight.”
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Quarles (7), Olivia Huck (6), S.G. Natiello (2), Rylee Ballard (2) and Payton Breen (2).
