Due in no small part to the work of Anna Stevenson, a 6-1 junior from Laurens, the University of Louisville’s volleyball team made a run at the NCAA championship before falling in the finals of the Austin, Texas regional.
It was Stevenson’s kill on Friday night that capped the tournament’s biggest upset as the Cardinals upended host Texas.
No. 7 Minnesota eliminated Louisville (22-10) in the regional finale, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 on Saturday. Stevenson had four kills in a losing cause. Aiko Jones and Tori Dilfer made the all-regional team.
Stevenson closed out the 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 15-12 victory over the Longhorns with a slam down the middle. In the match, she had 14 kills, hitting .393 with four blocks.
After the grueling 5-setter – Texas came back with victories in games three and four – Stevenson said, “Yeah, I was dying. But we were just going in, trying to, like, enjoy every moment and love it. I was, like, I don’t know. I was just thinking go hard and enjoy this, because it might not happen again.”
