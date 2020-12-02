The Laurens County Touchdown Club held its 2020 banquet at The Ridge, Wednesday night.
The keynote speaker was Buddy Pough, the head coach at South Carolina State University.
Pough spoke about the difficulties of having a football season during the Coronavirus. His team has not played yet.
He also told the players to keep their eyes on the prize. He told them to ask three questions; Can I trust you? Do you care about me? Do you want to be great? Pough said these are also questions to ask about the people you chose to hang out with. He stressed that players should choose those they hang out with wisely.
The two big awards of the night were the 2020 Player of the Year and the 2020 Coach of the Year.
There were three finalists for Player of the Year. They were Thomas Lowry, quarterback at Lauren Academy, Jeremiah Fuller, running back for the Laurens Raiders, and Jykorie Gary, defensive back for the Clinton Red Devils.
Thomas Lowry passed for 2,697 yards and rushed for 1,578. He rushed for 19 touchdowns and passed for 47 more.
Fuller had 337 yards rushing yards and 130 receiving yards this season for the Raiders.
Gary is referred to as the “Heartbeat of the Red Devils”. He was named The Laurens County Touchdown Club player of the week for the week of October 30. He also shined on the offensive side of the ball.
Laurens Academy swept both awards with the Player of the Year being senior quarterback Thomas Lowry and Coach of the Year, Todd Kirk.
Kirk lead the Crusaders to the second round of the playoffs, going 8-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
Kirk briefly spoke after receiving his award. “Good players make good coaches and I got a room full of here.”
“I’m the recipient of good football players,” he continued.
2020 All-Laurens County Football Team:
Quarterback - Thomas Lowry, LA
Running Back - Jeremiah Fuller, LDHS
Running Back - Shy Kinard, CHS
Wide Receiver - Cayson Elledge, LDHS
Wide Receiver - Jayden McGowan, LDHS
Wide Receiver - Clarence Bertoli, LA
Tight End - Diamonte Grant, LA
Offensive Line - Reles Littleton, LA
Offensive Line - Kade Haywald, CHS
Offensive Line - Peyton Pitts, CHS
Offensive Line - Grayson Tallent, LDHS
All Purpose - Kimon Quarles, CHS
Kicker - Brian Diaz, LDHS
Defense
Defensive Line - Marcus Chalmers, CHS
Defensive Line - Jon Brown, LDHS
Defensive Line - Carson Venable, LA
Defensive Line - Hezekiah Kinard, CHS
Linebacker - Bryson James, CHS
Linebacker - Gemire Darden, LDHS
Linebacker - Brett Young, LA
Defensive Back - Nick Humphries, LDHS
Defensive Back - Cal Robertson, LA
Defensive Back - CK Vance, CHS
Defensive Back - Jykorie Gary, CHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.