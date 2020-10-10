The Laurens Academy Crusaders were rolled past Jefferson Davis Academy Friday night, 52-14, moving them to 4-3 on the season.
The Crusaders were able to get the offense started early in the game, led by quarterback Thomas Lowry.
The first touchdown of the game came on a quarterback run for 20-yards. LA converted the two-point conversion on a Lowry to Caio Rita pass.
Later in the first quarter, Lowry connected with Rita again for a 21-yard touchdown.
Extending their first quarter lead, Lowry rushed for another touchdown, this time for 21 yards. He finished the scoring drive by rushing for the two-point conversion.
The Crusaders took a 22-8 lead into the second quarter.
The Lowry-to-Rita combination provided continued success with a 25-yard touchdown to begin the scoring in the second quarter. Lowry used his legs to rush for the two-point conversion.
To extend the Crusaders lead, Lowry connected with Diamonte Grant for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Crusaders defense did not allow the Raiders to score in the second quarter, pushing them to a 39-8 lead at halftime.
Lowry continued his success through the air with a 25-yard touchdown toss to Clarence Bertolli.
Lowry found another target in the fourth quarter, connecting with Jonas Smith for a 35-yard touchdown.
The Crusaders defense stood tall in the fourth quarter, not allowing the Raiders to score for the last 12 minutes of the game leading to the 52-14 win.
The Crusaders will host King Academy for homecoming, next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
