Laurens Academy recently honored superlatives from their winter and spring sports for 2020-2021.  

Varsity Boys Basketball 
MVPDiamonte Grant
Defensive MVPClarence Bertoli
Toughness AwardThomas Lowry
Most ImprovedAndrew Codington
  
Varsity Girls Basketball 
Outstanding Offensive PlayerOlivia Huck
Outstanding Defensive PlayerPayton Breen
TNT AwardRylee Ballard
Most ImprovedEmily Kate Moore
  
Sporting Clays 
Girls Highest AverageOlivia Huck
Boys Highest AverageKyle Thompson
Coaches AwardColton McGee
Most ImprovedTrip Steigerwald
  
  
Varsity Baseball 
Offensive MVPBrett Young
Defensive MVPThomas Lowry
Coaches AwardCal Robertson
Toughness AwardJudson Watkins
  
Varsity Softball 
Crusader AwardJK Marlett
Spirit AwardAbby Howard
Coaches AwardRylee Ballard
True Grit AwardEmily Suttles
MVPOlivia Huck
  
Male Scholar AthleteThomas Lowry
Female Scholar AthleteJulia Katherine Marlett