Laurens Academy recently honored superlatives from their winter and spring sports for 2020-2021.
|Varsity Boys Basketball
|MVP
|Diamonte Grant
|Defensive MVP
|Clarence Bertoli
|Toughness Award
|Thomas Lowry
|Most Improved
|Andrew Codington
|Varsity Girls Basketball
|Outstanding Offensive Player
|Olivia Huck
|Outstanding Defensive Player
|Payton Breen
|TNT Award
|Rylee Ballard
|Most Improved
|Emily Kate Moore
|Sporting Clays
|Girls Highest Average
|Olivia Huck
|Boys Highest Average
|Kyle Thompson
|Coaches Award
|Colton McGee
|Most Improved
|Trip Steigerwald
|Varsity Baseball
|Offensive MVP
|Brett Young
|Defensive MVP
|Thomas Lowry
|Coaches Award
|Cal Robertson
|Toughness Award
|Judson Watkins
|Varsity Softball
|Crusader Award
|JK Marlett
|Spirit Award
|Abby Howard
|Coaches Award
|Rylee Ballard
|True Grit Award
|Emily Suttles
|MVP
|Olivia Huck
|Male Scholar Athlete
|Thomas Lowry
|Female Scholar Athlete
|Julia Katherine Marlett
