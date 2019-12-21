SPARTANBURG – Duane Martin of Laurens made his presence felt in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl, leading the South Carolina team in tackles during the Sandlappers’ 28-17 victory over the Tarheels.
The Sandlappers dominated the statistics, piling up 411 yards of offense to the Tarheels’ 173, but it took a pair of 4th-quarter touchdowns to secure the victory.
Martin, playing linebacker, made four solo tackles and four assists, recovering a fumble and breaking up a pass. One of his tackles was for loss. No one else from either team had as many. The 6-2, 244-pounder signed on Wednesday to play football at the University of Louisville.
For his performance, Martin was named as his team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. Though South Carolina leads the 83-game series by a margin of 45-34-4, Saturday ended a 4-game North Carolina win streak.
The Tarheels took the lead in the second quarter on a 15-yard return of a blocked punt by Javondre Paige, who put his team ahead again late in the third quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ray Rose.
The Sandlappers finally conquered their penchant for mistakes in the fourth quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns, a 1-yarder by Mason Garcia and a 20-yarder by Byrnes’ Rahjai Harris, the latter with only 2:32 on the clock.
Jalin Hyatt of Dutch Fork, who caught two touchdown passes, was named offensive MVP for the Sandlappers. For the game, he caught six passes for 197 yards.
