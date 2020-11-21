Former Laurens Raider Duane Martin got his first two receptions of the season as the Louisville Cardinals shut out Syracuse 30-0 on Friday night in Louisville.
Martin caught two passes for 27 yards from his tight end position. Martin's other action of the season came against Florida State on Oct. 24.
Martin's first reception of the night was a 2-yard completion from Malik Cunningham on a first and goal play from the Syracuse 4-yard line in the second quarter.
Martin's second reception was a 25-yard pass from Evan Conley on a second and seven play from midfield in the fourth quarter.
Louisville hosts Wake Forest on Nov. 28 in a game rescheduled from Dec. 5 by the ACC. The Cardinals will have a bye before finishing the season on Dec. 12 at Boston College.
