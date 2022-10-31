The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jay Martin is the Player of the Week for games played on October 28.
Martin is a senior offensive lineman for Clinton High School. The Red Devils defeated the Emerald Vikings 37–6 last Friday night on Senior Night at CHS. Clinton High will host Travelers Rest this Friday night at Wilder Stadium to begin the first round of the SCHSL AAA Playoffs.
Martin has 53 knockdown blocks on the year and has graded out at nearly 90%. Martin leads the offensive line that has led the way for CHS running backs to rush for over 3,000 yards this season.
Clinton High School Head Coach Corey Fountain stated, “Jay has been a staple on the varsity since his Freshman year. He is a hard nosed kid that plays the kind of physical ball Clinton High is known for. He also gives us quality reps on the defensive line.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Martin on November 3 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The November 3 meeting will feature Mike Ayers, former head football coach at Wofford College.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
