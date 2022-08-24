Vanderbilt football released their first depth chart before the start of the 2022 season this week and it has a familiar name on it.
Former Laurens Raider Jayden McGowan was listed as a first team wide receiver for the Commodores. McGowan is listed as a 5-8, 177 lbs. freshman wide receiver.
McGowan was an early enrollee at Vanderbilt, enrolling in January 2022. He was a 3-star recruit ranked by ESPN and was a top-100 wide receiver nationally.
At LDHS, McGowan had 38 catches for 817 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He was also the track and field state champion in the 100m and 200m during his junior season.
