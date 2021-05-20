Jayden McGowan is known for his success on the football field but in recent months his name is at the top of the track and field standings.
McGowan is the Region 2-AAAA 100M and 200M champion. "It made me feel great. I've always been confident in my speed but I didn't know I would have been this successful with my season so far. I just plan on staying grounded and preparing for the state championship," McGowan said when asked how winning the region made him feel.
His recent track success hasn't deterred him for his first love, football. So far he has received scholarship offers from Army, Navy, Dartmouth, Utah State, Old Dominion, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Harvard, and Georgia Southern.
McGowan credits his family for his success on and off the field. "My family all around have been really helpful and supportive with everything and I wouldn't be close to where I am today if they didn't have my back along the way."
As for his senior season of football, he plans on going harder than ever. "I plan on working harder than ever and reassuring myself that I'm not finished yet. I had to work really hard to get to where I am today but I'm still not where I want to be so I'm going to keep my head on straight and keep grindFor the 100 meter dash, his region championship time was 10.61 seconds and for the 200 meter dash time was 21.87 seconds.
McGowan is currently preparing for the 4A State Track and Field Championship on Friday, May 21. The event will be at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
